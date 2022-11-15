Mercury Trade Links reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Mercury Trade Links reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %-500.000 -PBDT-0.15-0.02 -650 PBT-0.15-0.02 -650 NP-0.15-0.02 -650
