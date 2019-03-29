Metal and mining stocks gain

Key indices gyrated in a small range in early afternoon trade. At 12:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 72.08 points or 0.19% at 38,617.80. The was up 17.10 points or 0.15% at 11,587.10. Metal and stocks gained.

Local stocks edged higher in early trade on buying demand in pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade after an initial upmove. Key indices hovered in positive zone in mid-morning trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 1.07%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.56%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1327 shares rose and 997 shares fell. A total of 162 shares were unchanged.

Metal and stocks gained. (up 3.43%), (up 2.99%), (up 2.47%), (Sail) (up 6.43%), (up 4.23%), (up 0.03%), (up 8.61%), (up 2.02%), NMDC (up 3.79%), (up 1.13%) edged higher.

rose 0.39%. and Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT Kharagpur) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on high-impact, industry-focused applied research in the areas of 5G and (AI). Research outcomes from this partnership will be leveraged by to develop solutions for its customers, across industry verticals. IIT will benefit from the commercialization of the joint research insights and Wipro's real-world industry expertise. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

gained 2.1%. announced the launch of USP, 0.05%, having received an approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier. Lupin's USP, 0.05%, is the generic version of County Line Pharmaceuticals LLC's Lidex Ointment 0.05%. It is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. USP, 0.05% (RLD: Lidex) had annual sales of approximately $15 million in the U.S (IQVIA MAT January 2019). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 March 2019.

On the economic front, the government will announce data on infrastructure output for February after market hours today, 29 March 2019.

Overseas, most Asian shares are trading higher on Friday as U.S. and Chinese officials kicked off a fresh round of trade talks in US stocks closed higher Thursday following reports that the U.S. and have made progress toward a trade deal even as investors weighed data showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter from above-trend rates.

U.S. negotiators, led by Trade and Steven Mnuchin, attended a working dinner Thursday night with Chinese Liu He, who is expected to travel to next week. At a speech in on Thursday, said the was prepared to continue trade negotiations with for weeks or even months.

In economic data, U.S. economic growth had slowed sharply in the last three months of 2018 to an annual rate of 2.2%, due to weakness in consumer spending, investment, government spending and housing.

In Europe, UK will put her Brexit divorce deal to a vote in Parliament on Friday. May on Wednesday said she would be willing to step down if her plan to usher Britain out of the was approved by Parliament.

