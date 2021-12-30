Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 153.74 points or 0.81% at 18915.23 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (down 1.23%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.21%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.17%),NMDC Ltd (down 0.88%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.81%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.77%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.37%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.42 or 0.23% at 57941.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.8 points or 0.14% at 17238.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.91 points or 0.39% at 29178.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.51 points or 0.12% at 8686.06.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1397 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

