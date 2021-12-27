Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 44.83 points or 0.23% at 19118.79 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 1.2%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.19%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.61%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.41%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.62%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.42%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.66 or 0.51% at 57414.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 82.05 points or 0.48% at 17085.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.35 points or 0.47% at 28498.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.02 points or 0.32% at 8585.95.

On BSE,2113 shares were trading in green, 1273 were trading in red and 166 were unchanged.

