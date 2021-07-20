Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 336.85 points or 1.75% at 18884.17 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.96%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.76%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.64%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 1.81%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.62%), NMDC Ltd (down 1.37%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.96%), moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 226.66 or 0.43% at 52326.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 79.65 points or 0.51% at 15672.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 261.08 points or 0.99% at 26120.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.55 points or 0.91% at 8000.54.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

