Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 194.33 points or 2.61% at 7628.61 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.1%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.9%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.87%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.14%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.52%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.2%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.08%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.65%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.98%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 199.05 or 0.55% at 36528.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 51.75 points or 0.48% at 10757.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.5 points or 0.52% at 12851.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.17 points or 0.48% at 4466.46.

On BSE,1113 shares were trading in green, 721 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

