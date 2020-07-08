Metal shares spurt

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 93.93 points or 1.28% at 7404.15 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.7%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.12%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.07%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.74%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.9%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.74%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.6%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 29.83 or 0.08% at 36704.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.25 points or 0.08% at 10807.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 39.79 points or 0.31% at 12879.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.53 points or 0.12% at 4480.68.

On BSE,1095 shares were trading in green, 757 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

