Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 204.82 points or 0.99% at 20481.54 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 3.01%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.97%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.03%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.08%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.51%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.28%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.79%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 198.72 or 0.33% at 60346.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.3 points or 0.32% at 18010.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.5 points or 0.64% at 29313.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 67.03 points or 0.73% at 9189.59.

On BSE,1934 shares were trading in green, 1296 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)