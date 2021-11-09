RBL Bank Ltd up for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.3, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.86% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.3, up 3.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 9.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39438.25, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 212.25, up 3.44% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 0.86% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

