Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 127.66 points or 0.6% at 21009.17 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 1.17%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.17%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.94%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.81%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.75%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.37%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 1.16%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 279.88 or 0.48% at 59003.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.4 points or 0.41% at 17590.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 31.18 points or 0.11% at 28315.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.22 points or 0.23% at 8741.79.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 1554 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

