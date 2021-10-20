Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 533.34 points or 2.44% at 21355.35 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 3.79%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 3.56%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.54%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.98%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.57%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.23%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.6%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.26%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.4%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.56 or 0.65% at 61314.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 150.35 points or 0.82% at 18268.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 668.06 points or 2.26% at 28894.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 207.12 points or 2.25% at 9004.38.

On BSE,873 shares were trading in green, 2353 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

