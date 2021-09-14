Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 84.35 points or 0.4% at 20923.87 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 1.39%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.69%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.61%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.53%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.25%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.02%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.63%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.29%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.2%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 86.34 or 0.15% at 58264.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.65 points or 0.14% at 17379.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 110.5 points or 0.4% at 27976.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 75.65 points or 0.88% at 8624.17.

On BSE,1852 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

