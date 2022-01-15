Mumbai International Airport Board oks fund raise up to USD 1.25 bn via bond issuance

-
The board of Mumbai International Airport (the Issuer), a step down subsidiary company of Adani Enterprises, at its meeting held on 14 January 2022, has approved the issuance of US Dollar denominated Rule 144A/ Reg S Senior Secured Fixed Rate Bonds (Notes), which may, be issued in one or more tranches overseas and that may be listed in any one or more stock exchanges in India or overseas.
The proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be utilised for refinancing of existing debt and to fund capital expenditure requirements of the Issuer, in accordance with applicable laws.
The total amount raised will not exceed USD 1.25 Billion.
