MFS Intercorp reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MFS Intercorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Net inflows into equity MFs dive 68% to Rs 5,122 cr in Feb; 4th straight month of decline
Sebi makes investing in MFs less pricey; puts cap on total expenses
Sebi comes up with system audit framework for AMCs/MFs, asks to form technology committee
CPSE ETF may rise over Rs 20,000 crore
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.55 croreNet loss of MFS Intercorp reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.550 0 1.410 0 OPM %-3.640 -0.710 - PBDT-0.020 0 0.010 0 PBT-0.020 0 0.010 0 NP-0.020 0 0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU