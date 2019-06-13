Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crestchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Universal Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Warner Multimedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Meenakshi Steel Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Mcnally Sayaji Engineering reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 0.220.22 0 OPM %00 -9.094.55 - PBDT-0.01-0.01 0 0-0.02 100 PBT-0.01-0.01 0 -0.01-0.04 75 NP-0.03-0.01 -200 -0.03-0.03 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU