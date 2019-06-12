National Stock Exchange Of India standalone net profit rises 37.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 1.96% to Rs 604.69 crore

Net profit of rose 37.85% to Rs 341.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 247.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 604.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 616.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.63% to Rs 1389.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1161.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 2450.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2132.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

