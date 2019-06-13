Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 51.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.74% to Rs 31.07 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 51.35% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.74% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 154.86% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.30% to Rs 95.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.0720.21 54 95.4158.07 64 OPM %16.0010.98 -11.1010.11 - PBDT3.171.91 66 7.493.93 91 PBT2.821.48 91 6.162.64 133 NP1.120.74 51 4.461.75 155
