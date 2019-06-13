Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 51.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 53.74% to Rs 31.07 crore

Net profit of rose 51.35% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.74% to Rs 31.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.86% to Rs 4.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.30% to Rs 95.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

31.0720.2195.4158.0716.0010.9811.1010.113.171.917.493.932.821.486.162.641.120.744.461.75

