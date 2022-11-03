Mid East Portfolio Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2022 quarter
Sebi warns against unauthorized entities providing portfolio management services
Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio; to roll out Tiago EV
South East Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2022 quarter
UPL acquires naturally-derived fungicide, OptiCHOS to strengthen biocontrol portfolio
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mid East Portfolio Management reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU