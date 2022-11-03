Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 747.43 croreNet profit of Devyani International rose 28.58% to Rs 58.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 747.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 516.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales747.43516.08 45 OPM %22.2624.83 -PBDT136.09100.49 35 PBT70.0547.86 46 NP58.7645.70 29
