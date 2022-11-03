Devyani International consolidated net profit rises 28.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 747.43 crore

Net profit of Devyani International rose 28.58% to Rs 58.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 747.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 516.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.747.43516.0822.2624.83136.09100.4970.0547.8658.7645.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)