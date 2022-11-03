JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Relaxo Footwears tumbles after Q2 PAT falls over 67% YoY on declining volumes and rising RM prices
Business Standard

Gati consolidated net profit declines 88.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 435.15 crore

Net profit of Gati declined 88.03% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 435.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales435.15399.38 9 OPM %4.634.03 -PBDT20.0312.71 58 PBT6.675.61 19 NP5.8248.62 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 09:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU