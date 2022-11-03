Gati consolidated net profit declines 88.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.96% to Rs 435.15 crore

Net profit of Gati declined 88.03% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.96% to Rs 435.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 399.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.435.15399.384.634.0320.0312.716.675.615.8248.62

