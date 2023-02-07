JUST IN
Milkfood consolidated net profit rises 275.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.22% to Rs 150.40 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 275.86% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.22% to Rs 150.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales150.4090.48 66 OPM %5.204.42 -PBDT5.542.37 134 PBT3.860.87 344 NP3.270.87 276

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:32 IST

