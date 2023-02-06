RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 96.88 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech rose 59.18% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 96.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales96.8874.82 29 OPM %24.1821.52 -PBDT21.0512.88 63 PBT16.238.98 81 NP11.977.52 59
