RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 96.88 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 59.18% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 96.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales96.8874.82 29 OPM %24.1821.52 -PBDT21.0512.88 63 PBT16.238.98 81 NP11.977.52 59

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 16:14 IST

