RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 59.18% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 96.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

