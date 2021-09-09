Minda Corp appoints Ranjit Nambiar as CEO of interior plastic division

Minda Corporation has appointed Ranjit Nambiar as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and P.C Jayan as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of its interior plastic division (IPD) business.

Minda Corporation recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 35.40 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged to Rs 558.63 crore in the first quarter from Rs 177.96 crore recorded during the previous quarter ended June 2020, registering a growth of 213.9% Y-o-Y.

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint.

Shares of Minda Corporation was flat at Rs 124.70 on BSE.

