Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 73.04 points or 0.36% at 20581.18 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.78%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.77%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.58%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.52%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coal India Ltd (up 0.34%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.32%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.2%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 40.18 or 0.07% at 58210.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.55 points or 0.08% at 17339.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.15 points or 0.32% at 27588.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.04 points or 0.07% at 8486.34.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1026 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

