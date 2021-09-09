Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 11.88 points or 0.4% at 3006.52 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.23%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.35%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.3%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.21%),Adani Power Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.26%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.18%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.17%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.09%), and K E C International Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.04%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.36%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.34%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 40.18 or 0.07% at 58210.08.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.55 points or 0.08% at 17339.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 87.15 points or 0.32% at 27588.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.04 points or 0.07% at 8486.34.

On BSE,1523 shares were trading in green, 1026 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

