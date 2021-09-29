Computer Age Management Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2021.
Computer Age Management Services Ltd tumbled 8.57% to Rs 3159 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 70455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27364 shares in the past one month.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd lost 5.34% to Rs 25.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5623 shares in the past one month.
Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd crashed 5.27% to Rs 9.16. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60985 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37940 shares in the past one month.
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd dropped 4.98% to Rs 150.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22342 shares in the past one month.
Universus Photo Imagings Ltd shed 4.87% to Rs 361. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1756 shares in the past one month.
