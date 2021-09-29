Volumes jump at Max Healthcare Institute Ltd counter

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 951.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.96 lakh shares

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2021.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd witnessed volume of 951.32 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 39.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.96 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.35% to Rs.353.60. Volumes stood at 9.83 lakh shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd saw volume of 66.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.72 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.76% to Rs.2,927.90. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd registered volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26137 shares. The stock rose 9.38% to Rs.2,516.65. Volumes stood at 18872 shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd registered volume of 197.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.28.35. Volumes stood at 41.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd recorded volume of 154.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.82% to Rs.812.45. Volumes stood at 49.39 lakh shares in the last session.

