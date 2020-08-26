Minda Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.48 croreNet Loss of Minda Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.480.42 14 OPM %79.1776.19 -PBDT-0.06-0.01 -500 PBT-0.06-0.01 -500 NP-0.34-0.67 49
