JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Energy Exchange announces cessation of nominee director
Business Standard

ICICI Bank reduces savings bank account interest rate by 25 bps

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

With effect from 04 June 2020

ICICI Bank has announced a reduction in its savings bank account interest rate with effect from 04 June 2020. The revised interest rates are provided below:

For savings bank account
Below Rs 50 lakh - 3% p.a. (revised from 3.25% p.a.)
Rs 50 lakh and above - 3.50% p.a. (revised from 3.75% p.a.)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 09:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU