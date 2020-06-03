ICICI Bank reduces savings bank account interest rate by 25 bps

With effect from 04 June 2020

ICICI Bank has announced a reduction in its savings bank account interest rate with effect from 04 June 2020. The revised interest rates are provided below:

For savings bank account

Below Rs 50 lakh - 3% p.a. (revised from 3.25% p.a.)

Rs 50 lakh and above - 3.50% p.a. (revised from 3.75% p.a.)

