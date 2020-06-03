JUST IN
Indian Energy Exchange announces cessation of nominee director

With effect from 01 June 2020

The Board of Indian Energy Exchange at its meeting held on 02 June 2020 has noted that Ajeet Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 02231613), Non-Executive Director on the Board as the nominee of REC (formally Rural Electrification Corporation) has ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from 01 June 2020 as a result of withdrawal of his nomination by REC.

First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 09:57 IST

