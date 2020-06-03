ICICI Lombard General Insurance simplifies claim process for those affected by Cyclone Amphan

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has rolled out promising measures for the people affected by the super cyclonic storm - Amphan. The cyclone has been declared to be the worst cyclone that Kolkata has witnessed in the past 100 years by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The insurer has gone to great lengths to provide the customers with the best of services in these challenging times wherein COVID-19 is already a significant issue and the cyclone has only made matters worse.

Any customer can reach ICICI Lombard through its various digital communication modes.

The first level of intimation was sent to the customers through social media, email and SMS giving out a claim intimation link for registering claims. Pre and post cyclone advisory was also sent to customers via email communication.

Simplified and contactless claim intimation and approval process

h- ICICI Lombard has developed a strategic roadmap with the use of technology ensuring faster, easy and safe claims settlement, thus, respecting the norms of social distancing given the current COVID-19 situation h - To that extent, the company is encouraging self-assessed motor claims through Instaspect feature within the IL TakeCare app h -Small value losses will be assessed through virtual surveys h - ICICI Lombard has ensured that bare minimum documents are required for the settlement of claims h - Taking into account the ease and convenience of the customers, the insurer has enabled customers to submit documents online using the E-Claims feature which allows for the submission of a digital claim form due to the cyclone incident as well as the estimated loss (with the quotations/invoices of the repair and/or replacement for the damaged items) are required. The required list has been truncated given the current circumstances. h - A centralized mechanism of claims monitoring has also been set-up for managing and resolving disputes

