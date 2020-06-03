IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

IDFC First Bank announced that ICRA has re-affirmed the rating at [ICRA]AA (Stable) (pronounced as ICRA double A) in respect of Bank's NCDs for Rs. 32,598.73 crore and [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced as ICRA A one plus) in respect of Bank CDs and has withdrawn the [ICRA]A1+ rating (pronounced ICRA A one plus) assigned to Rs 7000 crore CP Programme and [ICRA]AA (Stable) rating (pronounced ICRA double A) assigned to Rs 6091 crore NCD programme of the Bank as there is no amount outstanding against the said instruments.

