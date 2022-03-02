Mindspace Business Parks REIT partners with eVidyaloka for its ESG initiative

Mindspace Business Parks REIT has partnered with eVidyaloka, a not-for-profit organization, encouraging employees to invest time in designing education modules and assessment papers, virtually, for children based in rural India. This alliance is an extension of the 'Time off for Volunteering' policy that the entity already has in place, which encourages employees to engage in community service. The policy enables employees to take 6 working days off in a financial year as paid time off, for volunteering with an NGO for their choice. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially so for the marginalised, and this move is aimed at encouraging acts of kindness towards those in need.

With this, Mindspace REIT continues to focus on building an ecosystem that prioritizes on environmental impact, social responsibility, and governance (ESG). Health & safety, sustainable development and mainstreaming the principles of rightful business conduct continue to be the primary drivers of business ethics and social initiatives.

Called 'The Hope Project, the partnership enables passionate employee volunteers to develop educational content, study material and assessment papers, which will be utilized by teachers to host lectures to students, remotely. The volunteer only needs a computer, the right intent and investment of time, to enrich the lives of those in need of quality education. Employees also have the freedom to choose any other community service covering education, animal welfare or any other initiative close to their heart. Mindspace REIT takes cognisance of the fact that employees have a lot to offer even outside their workplace, including valuable experience from their corporate trainings, and can positively impact communities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)