TVS Motor launches 125cc TVS Raider motorcycle in Latin America

Targeted towards Gen Z customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and NicaraguaTVS Motor Company announced the launch of the feature-rich offering in the 125cc segment TVS Raider for the aspirational young customers across countries in Latin America (LATAM). The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The new generation bike has been launched for Gen Z customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
