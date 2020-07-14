Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 129.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 1908.80 crore

Net profit of Mindtree rose 129.77% to Rs 213.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 1908.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1834.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

