Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 129.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 1908.80 crore

Net profit of Mindtree rose 129.77% to Rs 213.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 1908.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1834.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1908.801834.20 4 OPM %16.8710.04 -PBDT349.50193.10 81 PBT289.80126.20 130 NP213.0092.70 130

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 16:13 IST

