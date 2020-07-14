Simmonds Marshall reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.36% to Rs 31.62 croreNet loss of Simmonds Marshall reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.36% to Rs 31.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 141.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales31.6241.26 -23 141.69181.78 -22 OPM %-10.664.46 -0.058.24 - PBDT-4.500.72 PL -5.0312.23 PL PBT-5.59-0.45 -1142 -10.427.74 PL NP-4.090.06 PL -7.715.77 PL
