Century Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.01% to Rs 393.86 crore

Net loss of Century Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 40.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.01% to Rs 393.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 856.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales393.86856.33 -54 OPM %4.1220.63 -PBDT4.57164.30 -97 PBT-52.50109.80 PL NP-40.0164.56 PL

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 16:13 IST

