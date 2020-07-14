Century Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.01% to Rs 393.86 crore

Net loss of Century Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 40.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.01% to Rs 393.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 856.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.393.86856.334.1220.634.57164.30-52.50109.80-40.0164.56

