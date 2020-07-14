Century Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries standalone net profit declines 13.30% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles skids on dismal Q1 performance
Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.01% to Rs 393.86 croreNet loss of Century Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 40.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 54.01% to Rs 393.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 856.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales393.86856.33 -54 OPM %4.1220.63 -PBDT4.57164.30 -97 PBT-52.50109.80 PL NP-40.0164.56 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU