Mindtree Ltd gains for fifth session

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3184, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 16575.6. The Sensex is at 55539.77, up 0.26%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 13.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28146.35, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3188.75, up 1.25% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 15.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.18% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 29.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

