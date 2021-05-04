Mindtree Ltd in demand

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 2142.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 144.74% in last one year as compared to a 59.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 92.11% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2142.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 14676.35. The Sensex is at 48826.15, up 0.22%. Mindtree Ltd has risen around 2.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25676.05, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2142.4, up 0.64% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

