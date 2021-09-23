Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Welspun India Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2021.

Welspun India Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd and Neogen Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 September 2021.

Shankara Building Products Ltd soared 10.39% to Rs 602.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 31769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16887 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd spiked 9.83% to Rs 153.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd surged 7.50% to Rs 372.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45796 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 7.17% to Rs 2089.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neogen Chemicals Ltd added 6.29% to Rs 1302.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24263 shares in the past one month.

