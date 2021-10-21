Mindtree tumbles after COO Dayapatra Nevatia resigns

-
Mindtree fell 6.61% to Rs 4460 after the IT company announced that Dayapatra Nevatia has resigned from the position of executive director and chief operating officer of the company.In its regulatory filing, the company said that Dayapatra Nevatia has decided to pursue opportunities outside the firm. The board has accepted his resignation. His last working day will be 3 January 2022.
Mindtree reported 16.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 398.9 crore on a 12.9% increase in revenue to Rs 2,586.2 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22. EBITDA improved by 14.3% to Rs 530.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 464.5 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin was at 20.5% as on 30 September 2021 as against 20.3% as on 30 June 2021.
Mindtree is a global technology consulting and services company. It is now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company.
