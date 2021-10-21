IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Union Bank of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2021.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd spiked 17.44% to Rs 248.5 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd surged 15.93% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34158 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd soared 10.28% to Rs 324.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38050 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd rose 8.31% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Union Bank of India advanced 7.03% to Rs 51. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

