Minister of Commerce of Bangladesh invites Indian business leaders

Tipu Munshi, Minister of Commerce of Bangladesh invited the Indian business leaders to come and invest in Bangladesh. With geo-political advantage that Bangladesh has, there are various sectors and products with huge opportunities including ceramic and glass products.

Addressing an interactive session 'New Horizons in India-Bangladesh Economic Relations', organized by FICCI, Munshi stated that there is a need to further improve the connectivity to facilitate trade. Bangladesh has very progressive and industry friendly policies. Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister of Bangladesh highlighted the investment potential in Bangladesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)