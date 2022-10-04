JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

India's Merchandise Exports In April-September FY23 Mark Increase Of 15.54%
Business Standard

Ministry of Electronics & IT Says Rs 26000 Crore To Install New 25000 Towers In Next 500 Days

Capital Market 

Ministry of Electronics & IT stated in a latest update that Rs 26,000 crore approved to install new 25,000 towers in next 500 days.

The update noted that connectivity is vital for the Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. Special assistance to States for capital expenditure worth Rs 2000 Crore has been supported.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU