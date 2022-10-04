Ministry of Electronics & IT Says Rs 26000 Crore To Install New 25000 Towers In Next 500 Days

Ministry of Electronics & IT stated in a latest update that Rs 26,000 crore approved to install new 25,000 towers in next 500 days.

The update noted that connectivity is vital for the Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. Special assistance to States for capital expenditure worth Rs 2000 Crore has been supported.

