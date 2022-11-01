Government Extends PLI Scheme For Telecom And Networking Products To 42 Beneficiaries

To create a robust domestic value chain, Union budget of FY2022-23 announced design-led PLI Scheme for telecom and networking products. It provided additional incentive of 1% over and above the existing incentives for products that are designed and manufactured in India. Design-led PLI scheme was launched in June 2022 and applications were invited from Design-led manufacturers as well as others, for availing incentive under the PLI Scheme for five years commencing from 1st April 2022. The existing companies under PLI scheme for telecom and networking products were allowed to add more products and apply under design led PLI scheme. They were also given the benefit of shifting their 5-year PLI Scheme period by one year. 22 companies availed this opportunity of shifting their first year which includes 13 companies who have applied as fresh applicants.
