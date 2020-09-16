Mirch Technologies (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mirch Technologies (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Yash Raj Films pledges to support Bollywood daily wage earners during lockdown
Yogi Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sobha spurts about 35% in five sessions
Zoya forays into south India with store in Bengaluru
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mirch Technologies (India) reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU