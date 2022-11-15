Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 180.95 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 0.97% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 180.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.180.95185.2732.4227.9962.2752.6748.9245.6533.6133.94

