Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit declines 0.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.33% to Rs 180.95 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam declined 0.97% to Rs 33.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.33% to Rs 180.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 185.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales180.95185.27 -2 OPM %32.4227.99 -PBDT62.2752.67 18 PBT48.9245.65 7 NP33.6133.94 -1
