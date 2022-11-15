U. Y. Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.40% to Rs 15.27 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 30.60% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.40% to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.2735.02 -56 OPM %24.1010.19 -PBDT3.953.59 10 PBT3.903.55 10 NP5.254.02 31
