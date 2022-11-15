U. Y. Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 30.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 56.40% to Rs 15.27 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 30.60% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 56.40% to Rs 15.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.2735.0224.1010.193.953.593.903.555.254.02

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)