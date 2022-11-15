Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 46.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 7.64 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 46.41% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.649.20 -17 OPM %18.7223.37 -PBDT1.261.98 -36 PBT1.141.95 -42 NP0.821.53 -46
