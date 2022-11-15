JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 46.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 46.41% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.649.20 -17 OPM %18.7223.37 -PBDT1.261.98 -36 PBT1.141.95 -42 NP0.821.53 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU