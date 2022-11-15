Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 46.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.96% to Rs 7.64 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 46.41% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.96% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.649.2018.7223.371.261.981.141.950.821.53

