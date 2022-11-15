Sai Capital consolidated net profit declines 18.96% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Sai Capital declined 18.96% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.110 0 OPM %-754.550 -PBDT2.673.04 -12 PBT2.562.92 -12 NP1.712.11 -19
